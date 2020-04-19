Arlene Poland DeFoor
Arlene Poland DeFoor, 95, our beloved mother, was called to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Poland, and Irving DeFoor. She is survived by her children, Darla Tarwater, Jim Poland, Jane Taylor, Jeff Poland, and stepson Kyle DeFoor, their spouses; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Due to public health concerns, there will be no service at this time. A Memorial will be planned in the future. Burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Albuquerque Christian Children's Home, 5700 Winter Haven Rd. NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 or Ponderosa Christian Camp, 12300 Indian School Rd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87112. Special thanks to the good folks at Elmcroft Senior Living. Please visit our online guestbook for Arlene at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020