Arlene Rollie High

Arlene Rollie High







Arlene Rollie



High, age 83,



born Friday, July 19, 1935, a



beloved lifetime



Gallup, NM resident and the very rock of her family, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.



Raised in Gallup, NM, attended



both Stevens College and The University of New Mexico, where she met the love of her life, Charles M. High Jr. they were married in 1957. In 1960, Arlene and Charles moved back to Gallup permanently to raise their children, Charles High III and Gregory. Arlene was a loved school teacher to so many, a dedicated volunteer in her community (particularly Rehoboth McKinley County Hospital) and a loving, generous spirit. She was also very active in her church in Gallup and held a strong Christian faith. Arlene (Gram) was a strong supporter of the University of New Mexico and had a love for travel, and had many, many great adventures. Arlene is preceded in death by her husband Charles; her parents, Allen and Leone Rollie; her brother,



Allen Rollie Jr.;



her son, Gregory; and her grandson, Charles IV. She is survived by her sister, Karen Head; sister-in-law, Margaret Bell; her son, Charles III and wife Sheri; grandson, Jonathan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, July, 24, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Gallup, NM. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's name to Rehoboth McKinley County Hospital. Checks payable to Western Health Foundation, 1901 Red Rock Drive, Gallup, NM 87301. Please visit our online guestbook for Arlene at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



