Armelino Lovato

Armelino LovatoArmelino Lovato, age 91, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 17, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Luis, NM and was a resident of Bernalillo, NM. Armelino was a proud Veteran of the United States Army who served our country during the Korean War.He was preceded in death by his parents, Edubigen and Lucarita Lovato; his wife, Victoria Lovato; and sons, Rudy, Raymond and Anthony Lovato.Armelino is survived by his loving children, David Lovato and wife Geraldine, Leroy Lovato and wife Patricia, Janet Martinez and husband Nelson, Jake Lovato and wife Tania; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. Armelino will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.Graveside Services will be conducted Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery, South Hill Road on HWY 550, Bernalillo. Casket Bearers will be Fabian Caravelo, Alexander Serna, Cassy Lovato, David Lovato, Leroy Lovato, and Jake Lovato.Masks are required.Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit