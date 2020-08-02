Arnold G. Klein
Arnold G. Klein, age 60, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from a stroke caused by complications of leukemia which he had been battling for seven months. He is survived by his children, Corrina Klein, Gerald Klein; his ex-wife, Bonnie Stepleton; his twin sister, Hilarie Watters; his sister, Audrey Klein; and his brothers, Gerald B. Klein and Eric Klein. He was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Klein; and sisters, Leslie Klein and Valerie Millert. He grew up in Broomfield, CO with his seven siblings. After college in Wyoming, he worked at J&J's Ethicon plant as an engineer. He was an inventor and obtained many patents. Arnold loved the family dog and cat, nature and riding his bike with his friend Alan. He was a loving father and enjoyed being a stay at home dad. He was very proud of Corrina and Gerald and excited about them wanting to become a doctor and a music teacher. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. The services will also be live streamed on FrenchFunerals.com
Donations may be made to the UNM Cancer Center, cancer.unm.edu/help/how-to-help/
