Arsenio Pedro Montoya

Arsenio Pedro Montoya, Age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A Visitation will take place from 6:00-7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at San Clemente Catholic Church, 244 Luna Rd, NE, Los Lunas. With Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
