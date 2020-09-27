Arthur Adams Lovekin"I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me." Matthew 25:36The Reverend Canon A. Adams Lovekin, Ph.D. passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on September 22, 2020. Known fondly as "Father Ads," he is remembered for compassionate and selfless service to his fellow man. Adams was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He served his Lord in his congregations, the mission field, hospitals, prisons, and clinics â€" at all times providing a saving grace to those in need. He also practiced clinical psychology and was the founding executive director of the Samaritan Counseling Center in Albuquerque. Born November 6, 1928 in Boston, Massachusetts to Marion Roads Lovekin and Osgood Stevens Lovekin, Adams graduated cum laude from Phillips Academy Andover. He graduated from Stanford University with a degree in biology and earned a second degree, cum laude, from the Church Divinity School of the Pacific. He held a Master of Sacred Theology from the University of the South and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the Graduate School of Psychology, Fuller Theological Seminary. He earned diplomates from the American Board of Professional Psychologists and the American Association of Pastoral Counselors. He coauthored a definitive study entitled "Glossolalia: Behavioral Science Perspective on Speaking in Tongues," published by Oxford University Press. After ordination in the Episcopal Church in 1954, Adams served churches in Arizona, California, and New Mexico, and also served as a missionary in Liberia in West Africa. Father Ads had the great joy of being the founding vicar of the congregations in Page, Arizona and La Verne, California. For over twenty years, he was an associate priest in the Cathedral Church of St. John in Albuquerque. In 1977, Adams married his precious wife, Ann Strayer Echols Lewis. He was a loving father to their blended family of eight children. An avid reader, he was also a competitive player in croquet, table tennis, and chess. He loved to travel and, with joy, flew to family reunions, graduations, baptisms, and wedding ceremonies. He often performed those latter ceremonies, always in his deep and sonorous pastoral voice. Together with Ann, Adams founded Church of the Holy Cross in Edgewood, New Mexico. In their later years, he and Ann lived happily among friends at La Vida Llena, a retirement community in Albuquerque. Ann went home to the Lord in October 2015. Adams is survived by eight children, Michael Lovekin of Riverside, CA, Sue Lin Lovekin (David Beal) of Anchorage, AK, Stephen Lovekin (Kris) of Riverside, CA, Peter Isburgh (Johanna) of Austin, TX, Susan Price (Kevin) of Cartersville, GA, Kathryn Wilson (Britt) of Lantana, TX, Carolyn Crombie (Richard) of Sandia Park, NM, Ann Staab (Eric) of Albuquerque, NM; 14 beloved grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers, Allen Lovekin (Joan); O.S. "Steve" Lovekin (Gisela), James Lovekin (Iris), Charles Lovekin (Charlotte); a sister-in-law, Anne Lovekin; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Dr. William Lovekin. After cremation, the ashes of Adams will be placed beside Ann's in the columbarium of the Cathedral Church of St. John in Albuquerque. Because of the difficulty of travel at this time, a Memorial Service celebrating his life, legacy, and ministry will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his name may be sent to the Church of the Holy Cross, P.O. Box 1090, Edgewood, New Mexico, 87015. Please visit our online guestbook for Father Arthur Adams at