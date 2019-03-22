Arthur Andazola

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Andazola.

Arthur Andazola





Arthur Andazola, 78, went to be with the lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arthur's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Salazar Mortuary. Mass will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Arthur's guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Funeral Home
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations - Albuquerque
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-884-5777
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.