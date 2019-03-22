Arthur Andazola
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Andazola.
Arthur Andazola, 78, went to be with the lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Arthur's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Salazar Mortuary. Mass will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Arthur's guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations - Albuquerque
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-884-5777
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019