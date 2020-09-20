Arthur B. Conard III
Arthur B. Conard, III, passed away after a short illness at the age of 70. Art was born in Los Alamos to Arthur and Elree (Hillin) Conard and grew up in Shreveport, LA, graduating from LSU in 1973.
He and his wife, Peggy (Brady) have been joyful residents of Albuquerque since 1974 where he spent a great deal of time "directing the sunset" from his front porch in the heights. You're welcome.
He is survived by his wife and daughter, April (Steve) Mallory of Tennessee.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Albuquerque Christian School (acsrams.org
) 4931 McLeod Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.
