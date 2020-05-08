Arthur B. Griego
Arthur B. Griego



On May 3rd Arthur "Art" Griego Sr. Road off into heaven. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, son, uncle, great uncle and friend. He was survived by his wife of 42 years Dorothy, his son Arthur Jr. and his wife Jessica, his son Sam and his wife Monica, his son Brian, his daughter Christine and her husband Minh, his 10 grandchildren, his mom Juanita, his 8 brothers, his 4 sisters and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was known as a hard worker, caring and loving man who would do for anybody whether he knew them or not. Everywhere he went he was well known and loved. He loved his animals. He is deeply loved and he will be greatly missed. At this time we would like to thank everyone for their love, thoughts and prayers. We will not be having any services at this time due to the circumstances but a celebration of life will be held when circumstances permit.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 9, 2020
Uncle Arthur you will be truly missed and also you will be loved so much. My heart is still broken and it just doesn't feel right that you will not be here with us anymore. But I know you will be looking over us that is still here on earth. You are with Grandpa Celedon and your baby sister in Heaven. I love you so much Uncle. R.I.P
Karen (Griego)
Family
May 8, 2020
Arturo, I'm glad we kept our promise to keep in touch these past few years. You were always working for your family. All you ever talked about was work, your family and your horses, dogs and vehicles. What a good man this world has lost. May God embrace and comfort your family, friends, co-workers and all who have loved and respected you. No more hard work for you. Now you can rest. I'll miss you primo.
Liz Griego
Family
May 8, 2020
My brother Arturo was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Overall, he was a loving and caring human being. I miss my brother and love him. I know you're in the presence of GOD our Lord and Savior.
Lucinda
Sister
May 8, 2020
When my husband, Gilberto passed away 24 years ago, some of my brothers and sisters went to his funeral. Arturo, although he didn't know any of Gilberto's family, he was there shaking hands, introducing himself. He felt right at home. He went out to a stand that was outside of the funeral home to eat some burritos...he loved to eat. He said they were very good. Now this was not here in the states, this was in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico. He made himself at home no matter where he was. Love you brother. Your sister Lucinda
Lucinda
Sister
May 8, 2020
My brother Arturo was a very caring person with a huge heart. It didn't matter if he you knew you or not, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He never had any bad habits, never liked fighting or arguing. He loved music and dancing and of course, his animals. He was always there for his family..no matter what. I know he is in the presence of GOD our Lord and Savior. With our Dad and little sister. He will be truly missed, but will always live on in our hearts and in our memories. Your sister Lucinda who is still in disbelief. I love you and miss you
Lucinda
Sister
May 8, 2020
Arthur was the coolest guy I have ever known, I am proud that I was part of his family, I will miss you very much. I know the Lord has taken you to sit by his side. Love you cousin
JEROME MCCANN
May 8, 2020
To my cousin Arthur you are now in The arms of Jesus smiling down from heaven with your dad by your side. God I asked you to comfort the family. Until we meet again. Your cousin Grace and husband Lloyd
Joyce LaJeunesse-Tapia
Family
