Arthur B. Griego







On May 3rd Arthur "Art" Griego Sr. Road off into heaven. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, son, uncle, great uncle and friend. He was survived by his wife of 42 years Dorothy, his son Arthur Jr. and his wife Jessica, his son Sam and his wife Monica, his son Brian, his daughter Christine and her husband Minh, his 10 grandchildren, his mom Juanita, his 8 brothers, his 4 sisters and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was known as a hard worker, caring and loving man who would do for anybody whether he knew them or not. Everywhere he went he was well known and loved. He loved his animals. He is deeply loved and he will be greatly missed. At this time we would like to thank everyone for their love, thoughts and prayers. We will not be having any services at this time due to the circumstances but a celebration of life will be held when circumstances permit.





