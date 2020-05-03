Arthur Edward "Eddie" Binder



July 15, 1955 - April 26, 2020 of Las Cruces, New Mexico











Eddie passed on April 26th. He lived at the Beagle Bed and Breakfast in Las Cruces, New Mexico with the love of his life, Janet Green, PhD.



Eddie grew up in Silver City, New Mexico where he was an athlete of some repute in swimming, basketball and tennis. Upon graduating from high school, he took off for the lights of the big city, Las Cruces, where he would live off and on for the rest of his life.



He attended New Mexico State University (NMSU) where he gained his degree. And continued his love of athletics, lettering in water polo and playing club volleyball. He developed a love of music by serving on the Activities Committee.The Committee oversaw concerts at the Pam Am Center where legendary Mother Hubbard (Barbara) had a lot of concerts. Eddie left his mark by wreaking havoc and help on rock stars, roadies and anyone else that caught his eye. He was then off to the New Mexico State Fair where he continued in the concert and entertainment business.



Finally, to his mom's relief, he began a career as a Public Information Officer. He served initially as Governor Garrey Carruthers' Press Secretary. He then served as PIO for Dona Ana County with Manager Don Brooks. He served as the PIO for the Waste Management Education Research Consortium at NMSU and returned to Santa Fe as PIO and Press Secretary for Congresswoman Heather Wilson. He went on to lead communications at the New Mexico State Fair and concluded his tour at the Department of Health with Secretary Alex Valdez. He was quoted in the press quite often, so much so, that his older brother Sam dubbed him," Eddie Binder Says."



In the Governor's office he met his true love, Janet Green. They couldn't be seen together due to restrictions on office dating but as lovers often do, got engaged. Nineteen years later they got married. Eddie did not jump into things quickly.



Eddie returned to NMSU 33 years later for his master's degree. Attending his first class he wryly noted he was older than all the students, and the professor, by a lot! At the ripe old age of 56 he obtained his master's in communications. He put it to good use as a professor and eventually as the Vice President of External Relations handling donor, public and government relations at Dona Ana Community College. He also proudly served as chair of the board of Memorial Medical Center.



He loved his beagles, tennis, green chile enchiladas and Aggie basketball. A card carrying parrothead with an affinity for Hawaiian shirts and Jimmy Buffett. And at Janet's urging became a reluctant jazz fan of Rick Braun and Dave Koz. Eddie became quite the cook in his later years with a mean green chile stew and tied to his mother's Louisiana roots, gumbo.



He was close to his friends from high school and college to the end, hosting a "Mongopalooza on Zoom" shortly before his passing. He did not suffer fools or snobs lightly as the saying goes. But a heart of gold, a rapier wit and dry sense of humor were his hallmarks.



He was adored by his niece and nephews as the legendary Uncle Lalo. Constantly promising them a pony much to their parents' dismay. The pony never came but the humor, love and kindness always did.



Eddie was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Josie Binder, in-laws Dale and Alma Green and brother in law Ron Green. He is survived by his adoring wife Janet Green, his brothers, Sam Binder (Barbara Smith), Tommy Binder (Cindi Ott Binder), Fred Binder (Marie Binder), Jimmy Binder and Jim Green (Yolanda Green), his niece and nephews, Maggie, Dane and Wesley. His honorary mothers were Mary Lou Smith of Silver City and Kay Ott of Tucson. His trusted beagle companions were Rusty and Chorizo, now simply known as "Zoe".



Arrangements for Eddie will be taken care of by La Paz - Graham funeral home in Las Cruces. Services, inurnment and celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Las Cruces on July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Ronald Dale Green Memorial Scholarship fund under the care of the NMSU Foundation.



And as he signed off his letters and emails; I



remain AE.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store