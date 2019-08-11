Arthur Edward O'Connell

Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Arthur Edward O'Connell





Arthur Edward O'Connell 76 passed away on Thursday August 1,2019 surrounded by family. He was dearly loved and will be forever missed by his children, grandchildren, surviving relatives, and dear friends. He was a loving, kind, "I'll do anything for you" kind of guy who loved country living. His hard working hands were finally put to rest. He is now at peace. A memorial will be held on Friday August 16,2019 at 1:30 pm, Riverside

Funeral Home 225 San Mateo NE 87108.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
