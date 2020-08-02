Arthur "Art" HosekArthur "Art" Hosek, aged 92, passed away in his Albuquerque home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his son, Gregory Hosek; sisters, Beverly Bramer and Rachel Madges; stepchildren, Barbara Gaunt, Wesley Erickson, Catherine Ortiz and husband, David. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gloria Trujillo, Nicole Hosek Wiley and husband, Randy, Laura Hosek, Jacqueline Hosek; and by his great-grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Trujillo, Savannah Wiley; and numerous nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Sena Folkerts Hosek; his first wife, Eva Kendall Hosek; second wife, Alice Gallegos Hosek; his daughter-in-law, Guadalupe Hosek; grandson, Stephen Trujillo; brother, Roger Hosek; his brothers-in-law, Ellis Bramer and Donald Madges.Art was born in Olivia, MN in 1927 to Frank and Sena Hosek. The family later moved to Eagle Bend, MN where he attended school. He was then drafted into the US Navy in 1946, where he spent the next nine months before returning to graduate from Eagle Bend High School in 1948. On August 14, 1952, Arthur joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in Otero county, NM where he met and later married Eva Kendall from Alamogordo, NM on February 9, 1957. Later he was assigned to the 58th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, NM where he took part in Atmospheric Nuclear Weapons Testing in the 60's and piloted the historic B-57 Tactical Bomber. During his time in the Air Force, he received many honors before retiring at the rank of Major on December 31, 1971. After taking a year off he went to work for Electrolux for several years before permanently retiring.Art was an avid gardener who enjoyed cooking his homegrown chile for his loved ones. He enjoyed going to the casinos, sometimes renting an apartment in Las Vegas for the winter with his second wife, Alice whom he married June 14, 1978 after Eva had passed, three years earlier on April 28, 1975. He frequently visited his mother, siblings, nieces, and nephews in MN where he owned a farm. Art belonged to the American Legion Post 99, where he loved to spend time with his friends. He was well-traveled and lived in many interesting places such as Germany and Japan.The family wishes to express our gratitude to Davery and Maria of Legacy Hospice for helping with Arthur's care over the last several months.A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., FRENCH - Wyoming. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person services will be reserved for immediate family and will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend. Flowers for the Memorial Service are welcomed, or you may plant a tree in his memory. Please visit our online guestbook for Art at