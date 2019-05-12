Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Arthur Joseph Jakobiak. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Viewing 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM St. Francis Cathedral Funeral Mass 8:30 AM St. Francis Cathedral Interment 12:45 PM National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Arthur Joseph Jakobiak



December 31, 1926 â€"



April 24, 2019











Rev, Arthur Joseph



Jakobiak, a priest of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe died on April 24th, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Clara, brothers Edmund, Fred and Charles. He is survived by several nephews and nieces. Fr. Jakobiak was ordained by Archbishop Edwin Vincent Byrne at St. Francis Cathedral on May 17th, 1956. His priestly assignments were: Secretary to Archbishop Byrne, chaplain of the U.S. Air Force, chaplain of the Veterans Hospital in Albuquerque, chaplain to St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. During his retirement he assisted with Masses in Rio en Medio, Tesuque, and San Miguel Chapel in Santa Fe. Fr. Jakobiak was a faithful and dedicated priest for 63 years. He touched the lives of many during his long career. There will be a viewing at St. Francis Cathedral on May 15th, from 8:00am to 8:30am. Funeral Mass at 8:30am presided by Archbishop John Wester and concelebrated by the



priests of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Internment will take place at National Cemetery with full



military honors May 15th, 12:45pm.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Franciscans of the Holy Land P.O. Box 97150 Washington D.C. 20077 or a .



