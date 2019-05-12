Rev. Arthur Joseph Jakobiak

Service Information
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-984-8600
Viewing
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:30 AM
St. Francis Cathedral
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Francis Cathedral
Interment
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:45 PM
National Cemetery
Obituary
Rev. Arthur Joseph Jakobiak

December 31, 1926 –

April 24, 2019





Rev, Arthur Joseph

Jakobiak, a priest of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe died on April 24th, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Clara, brothers Edmund, Fred and Charles. He is survived by several nephews and nieces. Fr. Jakobiak was ordained by Archbishop Edwin Vincent Byrne at St. Francis Cathedral on May 17th, 1956. His priestly assignments were: Secretary to Archbishop Byrne, chaplain of the U.S. Air Force, chaplain of the Veterans Hospital in Albuquerque, chaplain to St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. During his retirement he assisted with Masses in Rio en Medio, Tesuque, and San Miguel Chapel in Santa Fe. Fr. Jakobiak was a faithful and dedicated priest for 63 years. He touched the lives of many during his long career. There will be a viewing at St. Francis Cathedral on May 15th, from 8:00am to 8:30am. Funeral Mass at 8:30am presided by Archbishop John Wester and concelebrated by the

priests of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Internment will take place at National Cemetery with full

military honors May 15th, 12:45pm.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Franciscans of the Holy Land P.O. Box 97150 Washington D.C. 20077 or a .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019
