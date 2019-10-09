Arthur L. Rivas
Arthur L. Rivas born on August 14th 1951 went to be with the lord on October the 3rd 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Epifanio and Antonia Rivas, Brothers Epifano Jr Rivas, Richard Rivas, and Danny Padilla who Arthur always considered a brother. Survived by sisters Mary Alice Baca, Rosalie Rivas, Virgie (Ray) Sandoval, Bebe (Benito) Davalos. Brothers Charlie (Diane) Rivas and Ray (Antoinette) Rivas and his ex wife (the love of his life) Rebekah Hindi and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be on Saturday October 12th at 11am at Eagle Rock Worship Center. 7518 Oakland Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113. A private burial will be held at a later time with the family.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 9, 2019