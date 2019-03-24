Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur L. Tackman III. View Sign

Arthur L. Tackman III







Arthur L. Tackman III, 75, of Albuquerque, NM



passed away on March 14, 2019 due to complications with Parkinson's Disease. Arthur was born in Washington, DC on July 9th, 1943 to Arthur Lester



Tackman and Mary Lillian Connor Tackman. His most formative years were



spent in Damascus, MD,



graduating from high



school there in 1961. Arthur received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University in 1968. Shortly thereafter, he worked for the American Field Service and then the Institute for International Education, both in New York City. During these years he forged his desire to travel (especially in Europe) and developed life-long friendships, a characteristic that truly encompassed his life. He then worked for the General Services Administration (GSA) in Washington, DC, following in the footsteps of his father, the first personnel director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Arthur dedicated many years to GSA. During his time there, he was a pioneer in the fight for equality for persons with disabilities. After losing his eyesight at the age of 35, he fought discrimination in the workplace in order to receive adequate accommodations to perform his duties. His persistent desire to accomplish his work to the best of his ability defined how he approached living his best life. Arthur lived a fulfilled life not in spite of but because of his blindness. After retirement, he continued his advocacy for persons with disabilities as chairperson of the Unitarian Universalist Association's Committee on Disability and Accessibility. After retiring from GSA, Arthur spent five years in Hawaii, his favorite place. In 2008, he moved to Albuquerque to be closer to family. He continued to travel and enjoy visiting with friends near and far, all of whom felt fortunate to be part of his life. Arthur was a truly invincible individual. He was a proud man, the epitome of someone who dealt with hardships in a gallant manner. He will be greatly missed.



Arthur is survived by two brothers, Larry (Susan) Tackman and Alan (Terri) Tackman; nephew Alex (Grace) Tackman and niece Jennifer (Manual) Lopez; great-nephews Ben Lopez and Colter Tackman; and great-nieces Austin and Eilina Tackman and Maya Lopez. For those wishing to honor Arthur and his fight with Parkinson's Disease, the family suggests a donation to .



Funeral Home Riverside Funeral Home

225 SAN MATEO BLVD NE

Albuquerque , NM 87108

(505) 764-9663 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.