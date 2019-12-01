Arthur Patrick "Pat" Utsey
Arthur Patrick "Pat" Utsey died peacefully at home in Albuquerque, NM
11/25/2019 at 76.
Survived by his wife for over 50 years Muriel "Jane" Wood Utsey, Children Carolyn Elizabeth Utsey, John Patrick Utsey and wife Jackie Joy Vossen Utsey, grandchildren Kaitlin Adelle Brunson, Jocelyn Mary Utsey, and Jasper Patrick Utsey.
Pat Utsey retired from the US Navy as a Chief Engineman in 1981 with four tours in Vietnam. A proud Texan with his cowboy hat, boots, western shirt, and drawl.
Services will be held at Riverside Funeral home on San Mateo Blvd in Albuquerque at 2PM on December 7th, 2019. He will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1PM December 9th.
The family would love to have your memories of Pat, please email anything you are willing to share to
[email protected]
Full Obituary at https://www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019