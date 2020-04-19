Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Tanuz. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Tanuz







On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Arthur Tanuz, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his Albuquerque home at the age of 84.



Arthur was born on October 25, 1935, in Torreon, NM, to Maclovia and Eduard Tanuz. He graduated from Albuquerque High, and immediately joined the Navy. He fell ill, and returned with a dream of owning his own restaurant. On June 28, 1958, he married Sally Aragon and started a family. Arthur began his dream by selling hot dogs on the weekends until he could save enough money to turn that small dream into reality for his wife and three children. Eventually, Arthur owned many restaurants and bars throughout the metropolitan area, and finally launched Jersey Jacks Eatery in the Barbara and Bill Richardson Pavilion of UNMH.



Arthur was a pious man, deeply devoted to the Catholic faith, and he had a lifelong passion for service to others. He had a sincere, welcoming, and kind spirit. He was known as "The Godfather", always classy, distinguished, respectful, and always dressed in his Sunday-best. He enjoyed his community, attending Mass, spending time outside, gardening and trips to Las Vegas. Though Arthur dedicated his career to feeding the community, he was most proud of his family and was married to his beautiful wife for over 60 years until her passing on September 6, 2019.



Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Sally, his brothers, Ernesto, Toby, Lino, his father, Edward, and his mother, Maclovia. He is survived by his three children, Richard (Rico), Rosemary, Lorretta, his sister, Tootie, his brother, Eddie, his six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many cousins, nephews, nieces, and extended family members. He is also survived by the community of Albuquerque who loved him, embraced him, and who he fed for over 60 years. He will be sorely missed and forever cherished.



