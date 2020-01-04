Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Tarro. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur "Art" Steven Tarro







Arthur "Art" Steven Tarro, age 76, passed away, December 28, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. He was born May 29, 1943 to Angelo and Josephine Tarro, in Los Angeles, CA. He attended high school in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of New Mexico with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy serving our country for six years and four months. He received a National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit and Navy Unit Commendation Awards. He was a retired Electrical Engineer. Art loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Josephine Tarro. Art is survived by his children, Stacey and Angie Tarro, Tammy Martinez, Shannon and Edward Montoya; step children, Mindi Manes, Vanessa and Jay Lujan; grandchildren, Alyssa Gaxiola, Phillip Martinez, Matthew Martinez, Michael Tarro, Austin Tarro and Stacy Lynn Tarro, Lorenzo Trujillo, Joshua Lujan; his dog, Rye Tarro. "We will always remember you Dad, because there will never be another one to replace you in our hearts and the love we will always have for you." In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Art will be laid to rest in the Santa Fe National Cemetery.



Arthur "Art" Steven TarroArthur "Art" Steven Tarro, age 76, passed away, December 28, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. He was born May 29, 1943 to Angelo and Josephine Tarro, in Los Angeles, CA. He attended high school in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of New Mexico with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy serving our country for six years and four months. He received a National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit and Navy Unit Commendation Awards. He was a retired Electrical Engineer. Art loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Josephine Tarro. Art is survived by his children, Stacey and Angie Tarro, Tammy Martinez, Shannon and Edward Montoya; step children, Mindi Manes, Vanessa and Jay Lujan; grandchildren, Alyssa Gaxiola, Phillip Martinez, Matthew Martinez, Michael Tarro, Austin Tarro and Stacy Lynn Tarro, Lorenzo Trujillo, Joshua Lujan; his dog, Rye Tarro. "We will always remember you Dad, because there will never be another one to replace you in our hearts and the love we will always have for you." In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Art will be laid to rest in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.