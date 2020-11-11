1/1
Arthur Valdez
1958 - 2020
Arthur (Art) Valdez



August 3, 1958 - November 4, 2020



Arthur (Art) Valdez, 62, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather was called to his Eternal resting place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

He was a resident of Albuquerque.



He is proceeded in death by his loving mother, Perfilia Valdez. He is survived by wife, Margaret (Donna) Valdez; four daughters, Linda and spouse, Rob, Loretta, Monica and spouse, Juan, Nayeli; four sons, Cruz,

Antonio, Alejandro, Dominic; two grandsons and six granddaughters; father, Faustino Valdez; brothers, Juan Valdez and wife; and three nieces.



Art was an employee at the Albuquerque Publishing Company for 31 years.



Service will be held at a later time due too COVID-19.



The Valdez family would like to thank you for your

support and prayers at this difficult time.



God bless you all


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
