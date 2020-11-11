Arthur (Art) Valdez







August 3, 1958 - November 4, 2020







Arthur (Art) Valdez, 62, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather was called to his Eternal resting place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



He was a resident of Albuquerque.







He is proceeded in death by his loving mother, Perfilia Valdez. He is survived by wife, Margaret (Donna) Valdez; four daughters, Linda and spouse, Rob, Loretta, Monica and spouse, Juan, Nayeli; four sons, Cruz,



Antonio, Alejandro, Dominic; two grandsons and six granddaughters; father, Faustino Valdez; brothers, Juan Valdez and wife; and three nieces.







Art was an employee at the Albuquerque Publishing Company for 31 years.







Service will be held at a later time due too COVID-19.







The Valdez family would like to thank you for your



support and prayers at this difficult time.







God bless you all





