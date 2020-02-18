Arthur W. Huse







Arthur W. Huse, 82, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, passed away Monday, February 03, 2020. Art was born August 23, 1937 to Wilbur Huse, and Dorothy Clements Huse, in Los Angeles, California. He married Beverly Lorraine Oje Huse August 25, 1962. They moved to Gallup, NM shortly after they were married where they raised their family and he retired from the State of New Mexico Highway Department. In 2004, they relocated to Rio Rancho.



Art enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved the great outdoors. He enjoyed reading and watching movies, especially Westerns and historical accounts of WWII. He enjoyed sharing stories and a laugh with everyone he knew. Art was a Free Mason and proudly served his country in the US Navy.



He is survived by his son Zachary Huse (Sherry Huse); daughter Holly Rackowski (Joe Rackowski); five grandchildren Jonathon, William and Daniel Huse and Faith and Aiden Rackowski; and sister Mary Andrews.



He is preceded in death by his Parents Wilbur and Dorothy Huse, and Wife of 57 years, Lorraine Huse.



A memorial service will be held at Rio Rancho United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 am.



