Ashley Ruth "Ash" Frum
Ashley Goodwin Frum, formerly of Albuquerque, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Phoenix (Glendale), AZ. Ashley was a 1998 graduate of Sandia High School.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday February
16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2401 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106.
