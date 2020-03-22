Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Atthur C.M. Yardman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur C. M. Yardman, 62, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from cancer and dementia. He fought a long, hard battle and never complained. He was born in Santa Fe, NM on June 13, 1957, to Fred and Martha Yardman. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen Yardman, son Mike Yardman (Corrie), daughter Michelle Yardman, sons Mathew and Mark Yardman. Sister Kathy Yardman, brothers Tony (Patsy), Lee (Jel), Pat, and Kenny (Mike), grandchildren Jacob, Jayson, Dani, Alyssa and Amayah. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He worked for Blake's Lotaburger and Sandoval county as a mechanic. He was an excellent mechanic who always helped anyone in need. A special thank you to PRESBYTERIAN Hospice Team, Galina, Molly, Liz, Melvin, Jennifer, his children who helped care for him, as well as other family and friends. At Art's request, no services will be held. We miss you and will always hold a special place in our hearts. It's very empty without you, but we know you're enjoying the Great Gig In The Sky (Pink Floyd)



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020

