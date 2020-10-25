Aubrey Coyle OldhamIn August 1917, Dad was born in Navarro County, Texas near Kerens. His parents, Walter Everett (Pop) and Sarah Isabelle Coyle Oldham (Belle), owned and oversaw a cotton farm there. In 1918, the family, including Dad's older siblings, Ellen, and Adrian, relocated to New Mexico near Seneca. Initially, they shared a drafty house with Pop's brother and wife (Bunyan, Myrtle, and children). Dad's brothers, Lawrence and David were born later there. That winter, eight of nine in the house survived the Spanish flu. The ninth, Ellen, only four, helped them nurse each other. Neighbors crossed the pasture to leave provisions at the doorstep. Hence, the family appreciated neighbors.Adrian waited a year shared the fifteen-mile Model-T commute with Dad to Clayton High School. They graduated in 1935. Those depression years near Seneca was near the heart of the dust bowl. The gospel came in the early thirties. Dad accepted and followed, as best he could, the simple New Testament teachings all his life. World War II saw three of the brothers drafted. Dad's choice of conscience to serve in any capacity without bearing arms brought fear and some ridicule. But, when his unit went to Europe, Dad could choose to stay stateside or go to Europe. He chose Europe and felt he'd mostly gained the trust of his officers and unit. During the war, he married mom, Dollie Jo Douglass, from Union County near Mt. Dora. They made many lifelong friends with fellow army couples. Dad returned from Europe in August 1945 to the whiny of Old Mac, his horse, and first met Jody (Bettie Jonell, married to Arlo Nelson, from Sterling Colorado.Their children are Keith and Cynthia. They farmed Seneca land Pop procured for his children. Dale was born in 1948. (He married Linda Hinderager of Idaho. Their children are Gina, Audrey, and Travis). Dad and Mom purchased Mom's family Mt Dora ranch. Janis was born in March 1950. (Janis married Richard Atkinson from Lamar, Colorado. Their sons are Wesley and Michael). The ravages of drought and health convinced Dad and Mom to move to Albuquerque in 1964. A significant portion of their hearts was left with the land, neighbors, friends, and family in Union County. So, they moved on.Their Albuquerque life was rich with an open home for the gospel and neighbors, friends, and family. Dad worked ceramic tile, real estate and converted the ranch business into apartments. Mom worked and retired from Sandia Laboratories. They loved that life. Mom passed away in 2015. Dad died in his sleep Wednesday, October 14, 2020. On his last day he dressed, read his bible and the Albuquerque Journal including grocery ads. We discussed his grandkids and (you guessed it) neighbors, friends and family.On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 he voted. Dad was pre-deceased by his parents, siblings, and extended family of his generation except Adrian's widow, Sherlene Wisdom Oldham. Janis passed away in 2016. Otherwise, he is survived by the others named here, nine great-grandchildren, cousins and host of nephews and nieces.A Zoom Service is scheduled on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. October Mountain Time) Interment will take place in 2021 or later. Please visit our online guestbook to sign and instructions to view the service for Aubrey at