Audrey Delores Schuller Moore, 89, of Albuquerque, NM died on Friday, November 29, 2019. Audrey was born to Anton J. Schuller and Hilda M. (Pabian) Schuller on the family farm south of Ravenna, NE on Monday, October 27, 1930. She graduated in 1952 from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a BA degree in Music and Education. She was an accomplished pianist and taught music education in elementary and high schools. She married in Lincoln, on July 7, 1953 to Navy Ensign Raphael Barry Moore. During her husband's naval career they lived in Virginia, California, Nevada, Japan, and lastly, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they continued to make their home. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Ralph and Bess Moore, of Omaha, NE; her husband of 39 years; and her sister, Virginia Rae Schuller. She is survived by sons, Curtis M. Moore of Richland, WA and Michael F. Moore and wife, Shari, of Allen, TX; her brother, Ronald A. Schuller and wife, Ruth, of Tulsa, OK, and their families which include four grandchildren, Janelle, Karlyn, Zachary, and Jamison; and three great grandchildren, Lucy, Anna, and Arya; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Audrey at



