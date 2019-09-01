Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey E. Yurich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Elizabeth Yurich passed away at the age of 95 on Monday August 12, 2019 in Phoenix Arizona. She was born on January 26, 1924 in Sault St. Marie Michigan. Audrey always talked fondly about her life with parents and brothers and sisters growing up at the Dunbar Forest Experimental Station. She was married to Steve Yurich in 1953 and shared a loving relationship for 58 years until his passing in 2011. Her love and devotion for their three sons, and later, their grandchildren and great grandchildren, was at the center of her life, and she brought an endless and generous supply of kindness, patience, and sweet gentleness to each of them.



Audrey was a little beacon of light to all that knew her. Her beautiful, sparkly blue eyes and warm smile made you feel welcome, with a twinkle of mischief and playfulness, too - a sense that something special or fun might be about to happen. Having family around was everything for Audrey. She loved to dance in the living room, go out for lunch and a movie with her granddaughters or grandson, and prepare abundant, simple, but wonderful meals. Anyone who came to visit knew that Audrey would have already "put together a little something for when you get hungry"- a ham in the refrigerator for sandwiches, and a full cookie jar, or a snack drawer for her



grandkids.



Her faith and foundation in God was quietly lived every day. This goodness and love was deeply felt by those who survive her: her sons and their spouses, Steve (Liz Noh), John (Deb Caletti), and Rob (Beth Yurich); her six grandchildren, Joseph (Joanne Yurich), Stephanie Terry (Scott Terry), Sarah Wolfe (Chris Wolfe), Alana Oliver/Yurich (Zach Oliver), Emily, Tara, and Caroline; and her eight great grandchildren Jack, Emma, Jonathan, Mathew, Alex, Noah, Harper and Oliver. She is dearly loved, and will be so very much missed.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019

