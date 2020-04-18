Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Irma Caskey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Irma Caskey, 84, of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after contracting the COVID-19 virus, while residing in the long-term care unit at La Vida Llena.



Irma was born in Brooklyn, MD, on Monday, October 14, 1935. After graduating from high school Irma married Billy Caskey, the love of her life. Irma and Billy were married for 64 wonderful years, until Billy passed away in 2019. Irma and Billy moved to Albuquerque, NM when Billy was hired by Sandia National Laboratories. Irma was a very enthusiastic and caring mother who participated in many of her two sons' activities, such as camping, sports and at school. She was a fabulous cook and always had homemade cookies or cake for her family. Irma was always stylish and loved shoes, resulting in a large shoe collection. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Irma was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church for many years. At Asbury, Irma was very involved in the Care Ministry and United Methodist Women, for which she often served as a conference or district officer. Irma formed many long-term friendships while square dancing, traveling with an RV Club, and playing cards. Irma loved socializing with and entertaining family and friends and was known for making awesome desserts for everyone to enjoy. Irma and Billy loved to be on-the-go and were either on a trip or planning the next one with many of their good friends. She loved owls and collected all things owl. Irma would always come home with a different owl collectable after each trip.



Irma is survived by her sister, Judy Degreenia and husband Ken of Maryland; son, Russell and wife Julie; son, Jeffrey and wife Susan; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service to celebrate Irma's life will be held at a later date, to be determined after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Please visit our online guestbook for Irma at



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020

