Audrey Lea Walker
Audrey Lea Walker, a resident of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away on Thursday,
August 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband,
W.L. Walker; her mother and father, Audie and Virgil Roeseler; and brother, Edwin Roeseler. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie J. Burton of Mesa, AZ; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Randall Byer of Corrales; son, Steve Smith of Corrales; step-son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Cindy Walker of Arizona; step-daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Jack Kirby of Colorado. She leaves loving grandchildren, William Byer and wife, Rene of Albuquerque, Kathy Ortega and husband, Sam of Rio Rancho, and Buffy M. Keahey and husband, Brad of Gilbert, AZ.
She also leaves six great-grandchildren who lovingly called her "Nana" - Kyle and Ryan Byer, Ariel, Eric, and Ashlea Ortega, and Zac Keahey; and one great-
great-granddaughter,
Charlea Ortega.
She was born March 6, 1930 in Laramie, WY to Audie and Virgil Roeseler. Along with sister Bonnie and brother Edwin they formed a great family with true love and many happy memories.
Audrey was employed as a bookkeeper for 20+ years in the Sheetmetal construction business and was a member of the National Association of Women in Construction. She enjoyed league bowling for several years and held a lifetime membership with The Good Sam's camper club, IOF, and Desert Drifters. But most of all she loved being "Nana."
Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Enichement will take place Monday, September 9, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery where she will join her husband, W.L. Walker, who passed away February 10, 2017.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019