August John Huybrechts
August John Huybrechts, aged 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born in Stabroek, Belgium on Sunday, October 31, 1920, the youngest of seven children of Arthur and Elisa Huybrechts. August was an organist, pianist, composer, and music professor.
August was preceded in death by his wife, Louise in 2010, at which time they had been married for 63 years. He is survived by his four sons, Dirk (Jeanne), Frank (Linda), Ralph (Gay Nell), Paul, and daughter, Miette (George); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Belgium. He is also survived by a special niece, Marie-Josee Huybrechts, whose many long visits to Albuquerque to be with Nonkel Gust brought both of them great joy.
A Mass and Celebration of August's Life will be held in Albuquerque after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
