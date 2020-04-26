Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for August John Huybrechts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August John Huybrechts







August John Huybrechts, aged 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born in Stabroek, Belgium on Sunday, October 31, 1920, the youngest of seven children of Arthur and Elisa Huybrechts. August was an organist, pianist, composer, and music professor.



August was preceded in death by his wife, Louise in 2010, at which time they had been married for 63 years. He is survived by his four sons, Dirk (Jeanne), Frank (Linda), Ralph (Gay Nell), Paul, and daughter, Miette (George); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Belgium. He is also survived by a special niece, Marie-Josee Huybrechts, whose many long visits to Albuquerque to be with Nonkel Gust brought both of them great joy.



A Mass and Celebration of August's Life will be held in Albuquerque after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Please visit our online guestbook for August at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



August John HuybrechtsAugust John Huybrechts, aged 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born in Stabroek, Belgium on Sunday, October 31, 1920, the youngest of seven children of Arthur and Elisa Huybrechts. August was an organist, pianist, composer, and music professor.August was preceded in death by his wife, Louise in 2010, at which time they had been married for 63 years. He is survived by his four sons, Dirk (Jeanne), Frank (Linda), Ralph (Gay Nell), Paul, and daughter, Miette (George); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Belgium. He is also survived by a special niece, Marie-Josee Huybrechts, whose many long visits to Albuquerque to be with Nonkel Gust brought both of them great joy.A Mass and Celebration of August's Life will be held in Albuquerque after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Please visit our online guestbook for August at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close