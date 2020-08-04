Aurelia "Lela" Craig







Long time Albuquerque native Lela went to be with her true love Jewell Aaron Craig on July 27, 2020. Out of 13 siblings she is survived by four sisters and two brothers. Her three children James Aaron, Jay Anthony, June Annette, five grandchildren James Jr., Jaycob, Jordan, Jeremiah, Jaeanna and three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She and her husband started Craig Tire Co. in Albuquerque in 1982. Lela was devoted to her family, and had a compassionate heart. Her kind and generous nature will not be forgotten by the many lives she enriched, she came to be know as Mama Craig.





