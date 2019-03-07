Aurelia V. Aragon

Aurelia "Ava" Valenzuela Aragon

1927-2019



Aurelia "Ava"

Valenzuela

Aragon, 91, of

Los Lunas, NM,

went home to

meet her Lord, on March 1, 2019,

surrounded by

family. She was

a member of

San Clemente

Catholic Church.

Aurelia was born to Sara and Alifas

Valenzuela in Los Lentes on July 24, 1927, and was raised alongside her cousin, Edwina, as sisters. She married her husband, Joe V. Aragon, and they established their home in Los

Lunas. Aurelia had two sons, Joseph and Jack, and

was the proud owner of

Mi Chante Restaurant. She was preceded in death

by her husband, Joe V.

Aragon; parents, Sara Sais Valenzuela and Alifas

Valenzuela; sister, Edwina Martinez; and brother, Bennie Valenzuela. Aurelia is survived by her sons, Joseph Aragon (Nilda), and Jack Aragon (Carol); her grandchildren, Justin (Jacqueline), Joseph R. II, Felicia, Ryan, Fernando, Briana, and Franchelle Aragon; her siblings: Cindy Tabora, Diana Ray, Robert, and Lawrence Valenzuela; brother-in-law, Medardo Martinez and

great-grand

daughters:

Thalia, Emilia,

and Isabel. She

will be missed

by her cousins,

nieces, nephews, and many

friends.

A Viewing will be held at 6:00

PM on Wednesday, March 6,

2019, with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Romero Funeral Home

Chapel in Belen,

NM.

A Final Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass following at 10:00 AM at San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph R. II, Justin, Ryan, Fernando, Briana, Felicia, Franchelle, and Jacqueline. The family extends its thanks to the staff at Presbyterian Hospital, her regular caregivers, and to everyone who has expressed their condolences, thoughts, and prayers. Please sign Aurelia's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
