|
Aurelia "Ava" Valenzuela Aragon
|
1927-2019
Aurelia "Ava"
Valenzuela
Aragon, 91, of
Los Lunas, NM,
went home to
meet her Lord, on March 1, 2019,
surrounded by
family. She was
a member of
San Clemente
Catholic Church.
Aurelia was born to Sara and Alifas
Valenzuela in Los Lentes on July 24, 1927, and was raised alongside her cousin, Edwina, as sisters. She married her husband, Joe V. Aragon, and they established their home in Los
Lunas. Aurelia had two sons, Joseph and Jack, and
was the proud owner of
Mi Chante Restaurant. She was preceded in death
by her husband, Joe V.
Aragon; parents, Sara Sais Valenzuela and Alifas
Valenzuela; sister, Edwina Martinez; and brother, Bennie Valenzuela. Aurelia is survived by her sons, Joseph Aragon (Nilda), and Jack Aragon (Carol); her grandchildren, Justin (Jacqueline), Joseph R. II, Felicia, Ryan, Fernando, Briana, and Franchelle Aragon; her siblings: Cindy Tabora, Diana Ray, Robert, and Lawrence Valenzuela; brother-in-law, Medardo Martinez and
great-grand
daughters:
Thalia, Emilia,
and Isabel. She
will be missed
by her cousins,
nieces, nephews, and many
friends.
A Viewing will be held at 6:00
PM on Wednesday, March 6,
2019, with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Romero Funeral Home
Chapel in Belen,
NM.
A Final Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass following at 10:00 AM at San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph R. II, Justin, Ryan, Fernando, Briana, Felicia, Franchelle, and Jacqueline. The family extends its thanks to the staff at Presbyterian Hospital, her regular caregivers, and to everyone who has expressed their condolences, thoughts, and prayers. Please sign Aurelia's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
|
|
|
|