Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aurelia V. Aragon. View Sign

Aurelia "Ava" Valenzuela Aragon



1927-2019







Aurelia "Ava"



Valenzuela



Aragon, 91, of



Los Lunas, NM,



went home to



meet her Lord, on March 1, 2019,



surrounded by



family. She was



a member of



San Clemente



Catholic Church.



Aurelia was born to Sara and Alifas



Valenzuela in Los Lentes on July 24, 1927, and was raised alongside her cousin, Edwina, as sisters. She married her husband, Joe V. Aragon, and they established their home in Los



Lunas. Aurelia had two sons, Joseph and Jack, and



was the proud owner of



Mi Chante Restaurant. She was preceded in death



by her husband, Joe V.



Aragon; parents, Sara Sais Valenzuela and Alifas



Valenzuela; sister, Edwina Martinez; and brother, Bennie Valenzuela. Aurelia is survived by her sons, Joseph Aragon (Nilda), and Jack Aragon (Carol); her grandchildren, Justin (Jacqueline), Joseph R. II, Felicia, Ryan, Fernando, Briana, and Franchelle Aragon; her siblings: Cindy Tabora, Diana Ray, Robert, and Lawrence Valenzuela; brother-in-law, Medardo Martinez and



great-grand



daughters:



Thalia, Emilia,



and Isabel. She



will be missed



by her cousins,



nieces, nephews, and many



friends.



A Viewing will be held at 6:00



PM on Wednesday, March 6,



2019, with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Romero Funeral Home



Chapel in Belen,



NM.



A Final Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass following at 10:00 AM at San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph R. II, Justin, Ryan, Fernando, Briana, Felicia, Franchelle, and Jacqueline. The family extends its thanks to the staff at Presbyterian Hospital, her regular caregivers, and to everyone who has expressed their condolences, thoughts, and prayers. Please sign Aurelia's online tribute at



Aurelia "Ava" Valenzuela Aragon1927-2019Aurelia "Ava"ValenzuelaAragon, 91, ofLos Lunas, NM,went home tomeet her Lord, on March 1, 2019,surrounded byfamily. She wasa member ofSan ClementeCatholic Church.Aurelia was born to Sara and AlifasValenzuela in Los Lentes on July 24, 1927, and was raised alongside her cousin, Edwina, as sisters. She married her husband, Joe V. Aragon, and they established their home in LosLunas. Aurelia had two sons, Joseph and Jack, andwas the proud owner ofMi Chante Restaurant. She was preceded in deathby her husband, Joe V.Aragon; parents, Sara Sais Valenzuela and AlifasValenzuela; sister, Edwina Martinez; and brother, Bennie Valenzuela. Aurelia is survived by her sons, Joseph Aragon (Nilda), and Jack Aragon (Carol); her grandchildren, Justin (Jacqueline), Joseph R. II, Felicia, Ryan, Fernando, Briana, and Franchelle Aragon; her siblings: Cindy Tabora, Diana Ray, Robert, and Lawrence Valenzuela; brother-in-law, Medardo Martinez andgreat-granddaughters:Thalia, Emilia,and Isabel. Shewill be missedby her cousins,nieces, nephews, and manyfriends.A Viewing will be held at 6:00PM on Wednesday, March 6,2019, with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Romero Funeral HomeChapel in Belen,NM.A Final Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass following at 10:00 AM at San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph R. II, Justin, Ryan, Fernando, Briana, Felicia, Franchelle, and Jacqueline. The family extends its thanks to the staff at Presbyterian Hospital, her regular caregivers, and to everyone who has expressed their condolences, thoughts, and prayers. Please sign Aurelia's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close