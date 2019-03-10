Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ava Nevelos Caruso. View Sign





Amazing Life: Remembering the Life and Legacy of Ava Nevelos Caruso On July 30, 1966 in Albuquerque, New Mexico: George Joseph and Sonya Kay Thorn (Mimi) Nevelos celebrated the birth of their only daughter. She was introduced to all as Ava Nevelos. She grew up in the South Valley surrounded by loving neighbors whereby some even taught her how to make her tasty Christmas posole. From a young age, her Papa instilled strong work ethics. In as much, she worked diligently and saved up to purchase her own bedroom suite at the age of 16. An achievement unknown to many teenagers: then and now. Her papa was so proud of her that he spoke often of it until his passing. Ava attended the local community schools of Ernie Pyle Middle School and graduated from Rio Grande High School.



As a charismatic young adult, she joined the GSL Inc. properties team and had an extended career in commercial real estate property management, as she would become a Regional Supervisor. Throughout this career, she was known for managing Laramie Square as well as owning herself several businesses found within this large strip mall.



She married the late Tim Caruso and is the proud "mama" to Jaylee, Kayla and Mya. The loves of her life. Her role as mother was the most important thing to her. She could be seen event planning for numerous activities at the girls' schools, and coaching girls' basketball teams that often led them participating in championship tournaments both inside and outside the state. This is where she drew her strength and left her legacy of her unconditional love and perseverance.



Ava had a relentless fire for life and for many others that you sometimes wondered, "does she ever get tired?". She was an accomplished businesswoman, entrepreneur, and a mentor but her real passions were the preparation for the yearly family gatherings in July, traveling to Arizona and California during the holidays, and her many home improvement projects.



Ava was always a high-energy person who loved working, creating, and making people feel welcomed and loved. Ava Caruso was the type of human being we all wanted to be when we grew up. She was loving, nurturing, compassionate, giving, possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. Whatever you needed, Ava did it naturally.



In the last months of her life, she slowed down a bit as her mobility and increasing pain found her in and out of hospitalized care. Her children, significant partner and sister-in law remained by her side through it all.



Every bit a woman of beauty and grace. To many who were fortunate to have known Ava, her concern for and generosity toward others was a life-long endeavor and was manifested in both her professional and her personal life and legacy. She will be missed and always remembered for her generosity, her caring nature, her wit, and her warm smile. The ways she touched our lives will remain.



She was preceded in death by her parents George and Sonya Nevelos, and husband Tim Caruso. Ava is survived by her loving daughters, Mya and Kayla Caruso, Jaylee Caruso Martinez; Son-in-Law, Brandon Martinez; Significant Partner, Chris Baca, and numerous family members, friends and colleagues.



Ava passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 with her family by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tamaya Resort & Spa (1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM 87004) on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to: The Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico: (505)243-3618 or email at



[email protected]







Love lives on! The greatest gift you could have left us, Sweet Lady!!!



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019

