Avelino Orlando Chavez (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
619 Copper Ave NW
Inurnment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Avelino Orlando Chavez





Chavez, Avelino, Orlando, Born in Santa Rosa, NM on August 7, 1933 to Carlos Chavez and Maria Sanchez. He was Prop. of Lino's Htg/AC for 32 years.

He was preceded in death by three brothers.

Avelino is survived by wife of 53 years, Carmen; daughter, Leticia Gutierrez; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother and one sister.

A Mass will be celebrated Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave NW. Inurnment to he held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
