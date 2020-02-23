Avelino Orlando Chavez
Chavez, Avelino, Orlando, Born in Santa Rosa, NM on August 7, 1933 to Carlos Chavez and Maria Sanchez. He was Prop. of Lino's Htg/AC for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by three brothers.
Avelino is survived by wife of 53 years, Carmen; daughter, Leticia Gutierrez; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother and one sister.
A Mass will be celebrated Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave NW. Inurnment to he held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020