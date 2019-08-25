Avella Young Sultemeier
Our mother,
Avella Young
Sultemeier,
passed away gently, on Friday, August 16, 2019, two days before her 99th Birthday.
Avella was preceded in death by her sweetheart
husband of 59
years, William H. "Bill" Sultemeier in 2000, her parents, and her brother, George Dean Young. She is survived by her children, Karen
Woodall, Bill Sultemeier (Donna), Steve Sultemeier (Barbara), Ron Sultemeier, Bob Sultemeier (Lynn), and Beth Sultemeier, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September
21, 2019 at 11:00
a.m. at the Valley View United
Methodist
Church, 827
Spruce Street,
Espanola, NM.
Her family of
Avella
Sultemeier has
trusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019