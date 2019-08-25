Avella Sultemeier

Avella Young Sultemeier



Our mother,

Avella Young

Sultemeier,

passed away gently, on Friday, August 16, 2019, two days before her 99th Birthday.

Avella was preceded in death by her sweetheart

husband of 59

years, William H. "Bill" Sultemeier in 2000, her parents, and her brother, George Dean Young. She is survived by her children, Karen

Woodall, Bill Sultemeier (Donna), Steve Sultemeier (Barbara), Ron Sultemeier, Bob Sultemeier (Lynn), and Beth Sultemeier, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September

21, 2019 at 11:00

a.m. at the Valley View United

Methodist

Church, 827

Spruce Street,

Espanola, NM.

Her family of

Avella

Sultemeier has

trusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
