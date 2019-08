Avella Young SultemeierOur mother,Avella YoungSultemeier,passed away gently, on Friday, August 16, 2019, two days before her 99th Birthday.Avella was preceded in death by her sweethearthusband of 59years, William H. "Bill" Sultemeier in 2000, her parents, and her brother, George Dean Young. She is survived by her children, KarenWoodall, Bill Sultemeier (Donna), Steve Sultemeier (Barbara), Ron Sultemeier, Bob Sultemeier (Lynn), and Beth Sultemeier, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September21, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Valley View UnitedMethodistChurch, 827Spruce Street,Espanola, NM.Her family ofAvellaSultemeier hastrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley.505-747-7477-www. devargafuneral.com . Youmay see the extended obituary and share condolences with the family at