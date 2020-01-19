Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Avis Trujillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Avis Trujillo, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, having just turned 96 the previous day, at Brookdale Place of Albuquerque.



Born in 1924 in Ponca City, Oklahoma, her family moved to East Texas around 1930. Avis met Theodore (Ted) Trujillo when she was working in Dallas. He saw her riding her bicycle in the park and he knew that she was the woman with whom he was to going to spend the rest of his life. After a whirlwind romance, Avis and Ted married before he was shipped out to serve in World War II. Avis was the love of his life and the two remained deeply devoted to one another for more than 66 years, until Ted's death in 2011.



A New Mexico transplant, Avis quickly adapted to the beauty of New Mexico and, to her family's great appreciation, mastered culinary skills worthy of New Mexico chile.



Avis was an avid reader of books of all kinds, enjoyed line dancing and spending time with family and friends. Always a quick wit and fast on the return, Avis brought smiles and laughter to everyone who knew her.



Avis harbored the best kind of motherly guilt where she worried about everyone and everything and always wanted everyone to be happy. She was a sweet, kind, wise mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many who will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.



Avis and Ted raised 6 children and have more than 54 adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's



Association New Mexico Chapter (



Avis will join her husband Ted who is interred in the Santa Fe National Cemetery.



