Avundia Trujillo
Avundia Trujillo, age 78, of Albuquerque, NM Passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Avundia is survived by siblings, Lydia Holdridge, Delfino Trujillo, Mary A. Lueras, Albert Trujillo, and Erminia Zamora. She was proceeded in death by brothers, Ernest and Alfred Trujillo.
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.