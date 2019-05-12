Baheej Hindi







peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Born Saturday,



May 30, 1931 in Duran, New Mexico. Baheej was a native New Mexican. He graduated from high



school in Vaughn, NM and attended college at the University of New Mexico. Baheej was preceded in death by his parents, Milhem and Rasmie Hindi; brothers, Basheer Hindi, Shawkeet Hindi, Ficel Hindi; sisters, Monira Hindi-Green and Fareeza Hindi Belcher; nieces, Mary Elizabeth Green, Dali Su Hindi and Lori Hindi; grandson, Shadey Hester; and grand-niece, Jenifer Hale. He is survived by his son, Vernon Hester and wife, Tana; daughter, Staci Hindi; grandchildren, Shea (Jason) Hester-Sprayberry, Shaleah Hester and Shyrah (Brandon) Jones; great-grandchildren, Huntter, Larken, Craedyn and Ckyedyn. He is also survived by his brothers, Moneer Hindi and Azeez Hindi; sister, Lila Hindi; sisters-in-law, Jody Hindi and Lois Hindi; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; as well as his life-long friends, including his loyal four footed friend,



Oliver. Baheej



raced super-modified cars from 1964 â€" 1967. He served in the US Navy from 1951 â€" 1955. He formed and owned Albuquerque Cab Company for many years before forming a Courier and Delivery Service, which he also ran for many years. Baheej's Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Burial will follow at the Hindi Family Cemetery in Duran, NM. The family is especially thankful for the kind, loving and compassionate care Baheej received from Armada Hospice. Please visit our online guestbook for Baheej at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019