Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Baheej Hindi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Baheej Hindi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Baheej Hindi Obituary
Baheej Hindi



Baheej Hindi

passed away

peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Born Saturday,

May 30, 1931 in Duran, New Mexico. Baheej was a native New Mexican. He graduated from high

school in Vaughn, NM and attended college at the University of New Mexico. Baheej was preceded in death by his parents, Milhem and Rasmie Hindi; brothers, Basheer Hindi, Shawkeet Hindi, Ficel Hindi; sisters, Monira Hindi-Green and Fareeza Hindi Belcher; nieces, Mary Elizabeth Green, Dali Su Hindi and Lori Hindi; grandson, Shadey Hester; and grand-niece, Jenifer Hale. He is survived by his son, Vernon Hester and wife, Tana; daughter, Staci Hindi; grandchildren, Shea (Jason) Hester-Sprayberry, Shaleah Hester and Shyrah (Brandon) Jones; great-grandchildren, Huntter, Larken, Craedyn and Ckyedyn. He is also survived by his brothers, Moneer Hindi and Azeez Hindi; sister, Lila Hindi; sisters-in-law, Jody Hindi and Lois Hindi; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; as well as his life-long friends, including his loyal four footed friend,

Oliver. Baheej

raced super-modified cars from 1964 â€" 1967. He served in the US Navy from 1951 â€" 1955. He formed and owned Albuquerque Cab Company for many years before forming a Courier and Delivery Service, which he also ran for many years. Baheej's Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Burial will follow at the Hindi Family Cemetery in Duran, NM. The family is especially thankful for the kind, loving and compassionate care Baheej received from Armada Hospice. Please visit our online guestbook for Baheej at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now