BG Burr, age 73, born in London, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Edna Tracey Burr and B. Gwynne Burr. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Laura (Winslow) Burr, sister Cynthia Burr (husband Oz, daughter Libby), children Ali (Roberto) Ambrosio, Jaime Ann Adams, Dylan Gilbert (Erica), grandchildren Kelsie, Augustus, Viola and Anastasia and great grandson Atreyu. For more information on BG's life and accomplishments, you can read the article in the October 3, 2019 edition of the Valencia County News Bulletin. Plans for a Celebration of Life are pending. Memorial contributions can be made to a historical society or museum of your choice as history was BG's passion.



