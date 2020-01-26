Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Bankey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara A. Bankey







Barbara A. Bankey of Amesbury, MA, formerly of Albuqurque, NM passed away from complications of a bowel obstruction on Jan. 13, 2020, one day after her 89th birthday.



Born in NY, Barbara was raised in Flushing and spent summers with her beloved great aunts on Cape Cod, where she developed a life-long love of nature. She was an actress, a registered nurse and a yoga instructor who believed in travel and spiritual awareness as being more important than following a connventional lifestyle.



Barbara moved to the Southwest when she was 50. She fell in love with the Sandia Mountains, where she hiked as often as she could. Due to the development of progressive memory loss, Barbara left Albuqurque in 2018 to be closer to her family.



Funeral services will be private.



