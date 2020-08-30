Barbara A. Pohl











Barbara A. Pohl, a resident of Rio Rancho NM; passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on February 8, 1954. Barbara is survived by her best-friend and loving husband of 38-years, Amadeo Pohl, her two daughters Andrea Valverde and Vanessa Varela, their spouses, and her grandson TJ. Her mother, Marcella Saiz, and three siblings Lucy Herrera, Ruth Wintermute, and Louie Saiz. She was preceded in death by her father, Louie Saiz, and brother Manuel Saiz. Barbara had the most beautiful soul, and is deeply loved by so many. She worked for the City of Albuquerque as a supervisor of the Playground Programs for 24-years. Her remarkable strength was a guiding force for many people in her life, especially her daughters; she is their hero. Her family



and friends will miss her



dearly.





