1/1
Barbara A. Pohl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Pohl





Barbara A. Pohl, a resident of Rio Rancho NM; passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on February 8, 1954. Barbara is survived by her best-friend and loving husband of 38-years, Amadeo Pohl, her two daughters Andrea Valverde and Vanessa Varela, their spouses, and her grandson TJ. Her mother, Marcella Saiz, and three siblings Lucy Herrera, Ruth Wintermute, and Louie Saiz. She was preceded in death by her father, Louie Saiz, and brother Manuel Saiz. Barbara had the most beautiful soul, and is deeply loved by so many. She worked for the City of Albuquerque as a supervisor of the Playground Programs for 24-years. Her remarkable strength was a guiding force for many people in her life, especially her daughters; she is their hero. Her family

and friends will miss her

dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved