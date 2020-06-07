Barbara A. Rael
Barbara A. Rael, aged 67, beloved mom, grandma, sister and friend died peacefully on May 24. Barbara is preceded in death by her father Joe H. Arias, mother Mary and sister Mary Jo. She is survived by her daughters Melissa Astorga and Nicole Valdez, and her husband, Steve; sisters Paulette Gnadt and Lucy Lueras, and her husband, Ed; and her brother Joe H. Arias Jr, and his wife, Frances. Barbara also had 3 grandchildren, Tamara, Josh, and Andre; 2 great-grandchildren Julian and Jayden; and also many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her beautiful smile and kindness.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
