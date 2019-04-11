Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Albin. View Sign

Barbara Sue Albin







Barbara Sue Albin, 68, passed away April 8, 2019 with her family by her side.



She was born June 19, 1950, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Barbara graduated from Manzano High School in 1968 and attended the University of New Mexico where she received her BA in 1972 and then a JD in 1977.



Barbara started practice as a prosecutor, then did civil litigation and later in her career was a hearing officer. Her life was full with hiking, RV trips, spending time with family and friends, playing darts, and taking her dog for a walk in the Bosque.



Barbara is survived by her Sister Carol Petersen and her nephew Shaun Minter; her stepchildren Luke Gutierrez and Becky Welch; and cousins the Walz boys, Fred, Don and David. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Guy Hardy and Rosemarie Welsh and her older sister Liz Minter. She also leaves behind many cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A memorial will be held in her honor on Friday, April 12 at 1:30 PM in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church located at 215 Locust St. NE, Albuquerque, 87102.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to or to one of Barbara's favorite organizations including the Abq BioPark, CaringBridge, St. Martin's Hospitality Center, or the New Mexico Philharmonic.



