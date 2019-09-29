|
|
Barbara Alene Aguilar
Barbara Alene Aguilar, 82, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bernalillo Chapel, 275 Avenida De Bernalillo, Bernalillo, NM. There will be a viewing at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at 12:45
p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Barbara at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019