Barbara Anne Bacon







Barbara Anne Bacon, age 84, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away on May 16, 2020, of COVID-19 complications. Barbara was born to the late Herbert W. Moore and Catherine Drake Moore in Elmira, NY, on December 6, 1935. She received her MS in Mathematics in 1957 from NY State College for Teachersâ€"Albany and worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a computer programmer from 1958 to 1991. She lived in Albuquerque from 1995 to 2013, where she was a member of St. John's UMC. Barbara loved to travel and was an outstanding knitter. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edgar A. "Al" Bacon; her daughter, Deborah Ingram, and husband, Brian; grandsons Benjamin and Joseph; niece, JoAnn Baker; and nephew, Pete Kasprzyk. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Moore; and her sister, Betty Kasprzyk. Private interment will occur at a later date.





