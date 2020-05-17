Barbara Ann Ferreira







Barbara Ann Ferreira was born on Valentine's Day, February 14 1948 in Fall River Massachusetts to Alice and Oliver Ferreira.



She was an amateur painter and avid baker. Homemaker to her three children, she loved adventure living around the world in Malaysia, Ireland, Israel, the Philippines, Chins and across the US, settling in retirement with her husband in New Mexico which she considered her home.



Barbara died on Wednesday May 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Ever a warrior she persevered, resilient and uncomplaining through trials and ailments. She enjoyed her family, brightened by family dinners, reunions and children.



She is survived by siblings Richard Ferreira, Emily Zawerucka and Maria Gastall, devoted husband Dennis Ferreira, children Jodie Ramirez, Kurt Ferreira, and Aaron Ferreira grandchildren Sara, Meagan, Jair, Adelaide and Matilda, great-granddaughter Haven. She will be missed by her friends and family.





