Barbara C de Baca de Aragon







Barbara C de Baca de Aragon August 11, 1953-August 19, 2019 and Anthony C de Baca March 20, 1926-September 18, 2019. In loving memory of my wife Barbara and her father Tony.



Barbara last year we celebrated your 66th birthday with friends and caretakers, spaghetti and meatballs for sure. Love and happiness marked the occasion, plenty left over for dinner. Eight days later I felt the same pain and loss that I had when my daughter Angela passed away. It takes your breath away. I immediately felt the sorrow and emptiness as when Angela passed the difference was that I had you to lean on, what would I do now!!! It was like how you deal with an empty life? Slowly sadness and loss is made easier as it is replaced by memories that surely help to start dealing with life. Sure enough, and it is odd to say that death sometimes is easier to deal with when the best friend you had for your entire life joins you. Within 30 days of your passing your father joined you in heaven, I can only imagine the look of happiness in your face when you found each other once again. Those of us who really know you know what I'm talking about. How that sometimes we forget that death can really put people together again so long as there is love. So let me say that your dad joining you has helped me with my emptiness and loss and knowing that your dad is great for both of you. You are so deserving and somehow you in another way help me deal with life,



ENJOY YOUR DAD,



I LOVE YOU! -Manny.





