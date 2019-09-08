Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Carnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Blumberg Carnes







Barbara Blumberg Carnes passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born on July 13, 1949 in Queens, New York City and grew up in Roslyn Heights, Long Island. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Uday Blumberg and father, Asher Blumberg.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 25 years, Thomas James "Jim" Carnes; her sons, Ethan Miller Hadsell and Lucas Orion Hadsell; her step-daughter, Cynthia Elizabeth Carnes, Cynthia's husband Patrick Lawrence Fisher, and their daughter, Ceilidh Elizabeth Carnes Fisher.



Barbara attended the University of Wisconsin where she earned a bachelor's degree in English and from Johns Hopkins University, she earned a master's degree in Public Health.



Her career was in heath education; she worked at the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, where she edited and wrote health publications. Upon leaving the NCI, she continued her career at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA and at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, TX where she worked as Director of Patient Education.



Besides her family, Barbara loved travel, music, art, camping and dear friends.



A Memorial Service celebrating Barbara's life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara's memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at



www.alzheimers



researchfoundation.com.







Please visit our online guestbook for Barbara at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Barbara Blumberg CarnesBarbara Blumberg Carnes passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born on July 13, 1949 in Queens, New York City and grew up in Roslyn Heights, Long Island. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Uday Blumberg and father, Asher Blumberg.Barbara is survived by her husband of 25 years, Thomas James "Jim" Carnes; her sons, Ethan Miller Hadsell and Lucas Orion Hadsell; her step-daughter, Cynthia Elizabeth Carnes, Cynthia's husband Patrick Lawrence Fisher, and their daughter, Ceilidh Elizabeth Carnes Fisher.Barbara attended the University of Wisconsin where she earned a bachelor's degree in English and from Johns Hopkins University, she earned a master's degree in Public Health.Her career was in heath education; she worked at the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, where she edited and wrote health publications. Upon leaving the NCI, she continued her career at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA and at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, TX where she worked as Director of Patient Education.Besides her family, Barbara loved travel, music, art, camping and dear friends.A Memorial Service celebrating Barbara's life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara's memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at ww5.komen.org , American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or Alzheimer's Research Foundation atwww.alzheimersPlease visit our online guestbook for Barbara at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close