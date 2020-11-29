Barbara Ethel Causey







Barbara Ethel Causey, born April 27, 1949, to Glenn Magnusen and Ethel Rhodes in Elkhart, IN. Barb was an educator to her core. After completing school at Elkhart High School, she graduated from Valparaiso University in 1971 with her teaching degree. She loved teaching Math and Language Arts.



Barb taught school in AZ and, after giving her life to the Lord, taught at Dakar Academy (a Missionary School) in Senegal West Africa. She cherished her time teaching and all the friends she made along the way.



Barb met the love of her life while teaching, marrying Keith Causey in July of 1986 in Phoenix AZ. They raised their two daughters in Albuquerque, NM. Barb spent her married life raising her girls and managing her house.



After being widowed in 1991 she started teaching again, but not for pay this time. She taught Precept upon Precept Bible Studies for many years. Barb home-schooled from 1993 to 2012, teaching both of her girls and her grandson.



After a 33 year battle with HIV and an approximately 7 year battle with dementia Barb went home to her Savior whole and complete on November21, 2020.



Barb is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by brother Ken of Elkhart, IN, and his family and by her daughters, Debra Price and Esther Taylor both of Albuquerque; and by her six grandchildren.



Debra and Esther wish to thank Rosanna who spent the last 4 years caring for Barbara.



There will be no services at this time.





