Barbara CdeBaca de Aragon
Barbara passed
away on August 19, 2019 just
eight days after
her 66th
birthday. She
thoroughly
enjoyed her birthday since she
happily ate her
favorite food to
her hearts
content. It was
a happy but
somber celebration.
Barbara was born on
August 11, 1953 to Anthony and Viola CdeBaca. She
was preceded in death by her mother Viola and stepdaughter Angela Aragon.
She is survived by her loving and grateful husband Manny Aragon, her
stepson Greg Aragon and the rock of her life her dad Anthony CdeBaca. Her
sisters Claudia, Lisa,
Liz and Tricia and her
brothers Richard and
Ronny. Her nephews
Anthony, Joshua and
Henry, her niece Ruthie.
Barbara's aunt Mal who held a special place in her heart throughout her life.
Those close to Barbara knew she had a immeasurable love for all kinds of animals but especially her precious Tiny, whom she held for as long as she could.
Special
thanks to Marilyn
Bennett, who was her closest friend during the last year of her life.
They enjoyed
movies, shopping and eating
together. Thank
you to Bill,
Marilyn's hus-
band, for unselfishly sharing her with Barbara. A special
thank you to aunt Lourdes Gurule for all the special moments you shared with Barbara and for making her favorite foods.
A very special thank you to Carmen and Curtis
Hudson her compassionate care givers. You made her last few months special.
Thank you to hospice De la Luz for their guidance.
Barbara was special and she loved her friends and all those that cared for her. She will be missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at NEw Beginnings Church, 3601 Montgomery Blvd NE, on Thursday,
September 5th, 2019 at 5:00
p.m. A reception will be
held immediately after the
service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019