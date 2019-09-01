Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara CdeBaca De Aragon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara CdeBaca de Aragon







Barbara passed



away on August 19, 2019 just



eight days after



her 66th



birthday. She



thoroughly



enjoyed her birthday since she



happily ate her



favorite food to



her hearts



content. It was



a happy but



somber celebration.



Barbara was born on



August 11, 1953 to Anthony and Viola CdeBaca. She



was preceded in death by her mother Viola and stepdaughter Angela Aragon.



She is survived by her loving and grateful husband Manny Aragon, her



stepson Greg Aragon and the rock of her life her dad Anthony CdeBaca. Her



sisters Claudia, Lisa,



Liz and Tricia and her



brothers Richard and



Ronny. Her nephews



Anthony, Joshua and



Henry, her niece Ruthie.



Barbara's aunt Mal who held a special place in her heart throughout her life.



Those close to Barbara knew she had a immeasurable love for all kinds of animals but especially her precious Tiny, whom she held for as long as she could.



Special



thanks to Marilyn



Bennett, who was her closest friend during the last year of her life.



They enjoyed



movies, shopping and eating



together. Thank



you to Bill,



Marilyn's hus-



band, for unselfishly sharing her with Barbara. A special



thank you to aunt Lourdes Gurule for all the special moments you shared with Barbara and for making her favorite foods.



A very special thank you to Carmen and Curtis



Hudson her compassionate care givers. You made her last few months special.



Thank you to hospice De la Luz for their guidance.



Barbara was special and she loved her friends and all those that cared for her. She will be missed.



A Memorial Service will be held at NEw Beginnings Church, 3601 Montgomery Blvd NE, on Thursday,



September 5th, 2019 at 5:00



p.m. A reception will be



held immediately after the



service.



Barbara CdeBaca de AragonBarbara passedaway on August 19, 2019 justeight days afterher 66thbirthday. Shethoroughlyenjoyed her birthday since shehappily ate herfavorite food toher heartscontent. It wasa happy butsomber celebration.Barbara was born onAugust 11, 1953 to Anthony and Viola CdeBaca. Shewas preceded in death by her mother Viola and stepdaughter Angela Aragon.She is survived by her loving and grateful husband Manny Aragon, herstepson Greg Aragon and the rock of her life her dad Anthony CdeBaca. Hersisters Claudia, Lisa,Liz and Tricia and herbrothers Richard andRonny. Her nephewsAnthony, Joshua andHenry, her niece Ruthie.Barbara's aunt Mal who held a special place in her heart throughout her life.Those close to Barbara knew she had a immeasurable love for all kinds of animals but especially her precious Tiny, whom she held for as long as she could.Specialthanks to MarilynBennett, who was her closest friend during the last year of her life.They enjoyedmovies, shopping and eatingtogether. Thankyou to Bill,Marilyn's hus-band, for unselfishly sharing her with Barbara. A specialthank you to aunt Lourdes Gurule for all the special moments you shared with Barbara and for making her favorite foods.A very special thank you to Carmen and CurtisHudson her compassionate care givers. You made her last few months special.Thank you to hospice De la Luz for their guidance.Barbara was special and she loved her friends and all those that cared for her. She will be missed.A Memorial Service will be held at NEw Beginnings Church, 3601 Montgomery Blvd NE, on Thursday,September 5th, 2019 at 5:00p.m. A reception will beheld immediately after theservice. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close