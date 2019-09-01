Barbara CdeBaca De Aragon

Obituary
Barbara CdeBaca de Aragon



Barbara passed

away on August 19, 2019 just

eight days after

her 66th

birthday. She

thoroughly

enjoyed her birthday since she

happily ate her

favorite food to

her hearts

content. It was

a happy but

somber celebration.

Barbara was born on

August 11, 1953 to Anthony and Viola CdeBaca. She

was preceded in death by her mother Viola and stepdaughter Angela Aragon.

She is survived by her loving and grateful husband Manny Aragon, her

stepson Greg Aragon and the rock of her life her dad Anthony CdeBaca. Her

sisters Claudia, Lisa,

Liz and Tricia and her

brothers Richard and

Ronny. Her nephews

Anthony, Joshua and

Henry, her niece Ruthie.

Barbara's aunt Mal who held a special place in her heart throughout her life.

Those close to Barbara knew she had a immeasurable love for all kinds of animals but especially her precious Tiny, whom she held for as long as she could.

Special

thanks to Marilyn

Bennett, who was her closest friend during the last year of her life.

They enjoyed

movies, shopping and eating

together. Thank

you to Bill,

Marilyn's hus-

band, for unselfishly sharing her with Barbara. A special

thank you to aunt Lourdes Gurule for all the special moments you shared with Barbara and for making her favorite foods.

A very special thank you to Carmen and Curtis

Hudson her compassionate care givers. You made her last few months special.

Thank you to hospice De la Luz for their guidance.

Barbara was special and she loved her friends and all those that cared for her. She will be missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at NEw Beginnings Church, 3601 Montgomery Blvd NE, on Thursday,

September 5th, 2019 at 5:00

p.m. A reception will be

held immediately after the

service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
