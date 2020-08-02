Barbara Dillon







Barbara Dillon, a longtime Albuquerque resident passed away on May 30, 2020.



Barbara was born on August 22, 1943 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Barbara's early childhood years were spent in Meeker, Colorado, Holly, Colorado and Santa Rosa, New Mexico where her parents were teachers in the various school systems. Barbara moved with her family to Holbrook, Arizona as she was entering 7th grade culminating in her graduation from Holbrook High School in 1961.



Barbara attended the University of Arizona where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1966. She moved to Albuquerque and started her teaching careen as an English teacher at Sandia High School. In 1983 Barbara founded a real estate property management company, Dillon Realty. She continued in the residential property management business until her retirement in 2010.



She is preceded in death by her husband, David Ortega and her parents, Wayne and Ellen Dillon. She is survived by her brother, Don Dillon, sister in law, Diane Dillon, nephew, Jeff Dillon, nieces Courtney Dillon and Samantha MacLeod, great nephew Luke Dillon and great nieces Etta Dillon, Emerson MacLeod, and Olivia MacLeod, great nephew



Logan Dillon.



Barbara was a life long lover of animals and everything New Mexico. She will be remembered with love by her many friends and family. Donations in Barbara's name can be made to: The Center at Albuquerque Humana, 615 Wyoming Blve S.E., Albuquerque,



N.M. 87123.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store